Mountain Electric Bikes Market Size Worth $11.39 Billion By 2029 - Exclusive Report By The Business Research Company

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- How Much Is The Mountain Electric Bikes Market Worth?The market size for mountain electric bikes has seen a robust growth in the past few years. The growth is expected to escalate from $7.89 billion in 2024 to $8.51 billion in 2025, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. Factors such as an increased inclination of consumers towards outdoor recreation, an escalating consciousness of sustainable and eco-friendly modes of transportation, a rise in disposable incomes and surge in adventure tourism, the growth of urbanization leading to the need for efficient personal mobility, and a growing popularity of fitness-oriented lifestyles have all contributed to the historical growth.

In the coming years, the market size of mountain electric bikes is predicted to experience robust growth. The market is projected to reach $11.39 billion by 2029, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. The anticipated progression in the forecast period is linked to the escalating interest in off-road biking activities, the surge of government rewards for electric mobility, enhanced funding in e-bike infrastructure, heightened access to enduring and lightweight materials, and the broader expansion of e-bike rental and sharing services. Key trends for the forecast period comprise improvements in battery energy density and rapid charging systems, enhancements in modular and customizable e-bike designs, inventive approaches to lightweight composite frame materials, advancements in regenerative braking and power management systems, and progress in sustainable manufacturing and recyclable components.

What Are The Factors Driving The Mountain Electric Bikes Market?

The upward trend in outdoor recreation is expected to fuel the expansion of the mountain electric bike market. Outdoor recreation encompasses leisure activities and physical exercises conducted in natural or open spaces for fun, fitness, or adventure. Given the increasing focus on health and well-being, people are showing a growing interest in outdoor recreation, as active and nature-based experiences offer stress reduction and physical fitness improvement. Mountain e-bikes cater to this growing fascination by enabling cyclists to traverse longer distances and more challenging terrains with lesser physical effort, thereby increasing the accessibility and enjoyment of outdoor activities. For instance, the US Bureau of Economic Analysis, a US government agency responsible for compiling and analyzing economic data, reported in November 2024 that the outdoor recreation economy expanded by 7.1% in 2023, drastically exceeding the total US economy's growth of 2.5%. Simultaneously, the industry's gross output rose by $52.7 billion, setting a new record of $563.7 billion. Thus, the escalating interest in outdoor recreation drives the mountain electric bike market's growth.

Who Are The Major Players In The Mountain Electric Bikes Market?

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Mountain Electric Bikes Sector?

Prominent businesses in the mountain electric bike market are prioritizing the creation of novel products with ultimate strength and stiffness to improve ride stability, durability, and overall performance on tough terrains. The durability and stiffness of electric mountain bikes are essential as they enable the frame to manage heavier loads, resist bending, and offer enhanced control and efficient power transmission during rides. As an example, Giant Bicycles, a bicycle manufacturer based in Taiwan, unveiled the Reign Advanced E electric mountain bike in October 2025. This bike, designed by Giant, leverages its upgraded Maestro suspension system that aims to deliver superior traction and bump absorption for intense trail and enduro riding. Its distinct features encompass the capability to adjust geometry via a flippable shock chip, incorporated downtube storage, and a fresh frame design that can fit longer-travel forks and larger batteries. These additions offer superior durability and a longer range for challenging rides.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Mountain Electric Bikes Market Share?

The mountain electric bikes market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Drive: Belt Drive, Chain Drive

2) By Motor: Mid motor, Hub motor

3) By Propulsion: Pedal-assist, Throttle-assist

4) By Battery: Lithium-ion, Sealed Lead Acid, Nickel-Metal Hydride

5) By Sales Channel: Offline, Online

Subsegments:

1) By Belt Drive: Carbon Belt Drive, Rubber Belt Drive, Polyurethane Belt Drive, Composite Material Belt Drive, Single-Speed Belt Drive, Internal Gear Hub Belt Drive

2) By Chain Drive: Single-Speed Chain Drive, Derailleur (External Gear) Chain Drive, Mid-Drive Chain System, Hub-Drive Chain System, Stainless Steel Chain Drive, Rust-Resistant Or Coated Chain Drive

What Are The Regional Trends In The Mountain Electric Bikes Market?

The Mountain Electric Bikes Global Market Report 2025 reveals North America as the leading region for the said year, with projected growth in the market. The report includes coverage of various regions namely, Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

