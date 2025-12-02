403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Italy Issues Weather Warning as Severe Thunderstorms Approach
(MENAFN) Italian authorities braced for dangerous weather Monday as severe thunderstorms bearing flooding risks advanced across the nation's central and northern territories.
The Department of Civil Protection warned citizens of imminent hazards, projecting intense rainfall, electrical storms, and powerful wind gusts with potential to trigger "hydrogeological and hydraulic criticalities."
Officials elevated threat levels for multiple regions, issuing yellow alerts across portions of Emilia-Romagna, Tuscany, and Lazio as the storm system approached.
Media reported heightened concerns along Tuscany's coastal areas, where conditions were forecast to deteriorate as Italy confronts another round of severe meteorological events.
The warning encompasses risks of both surface flooding and terrain instability as heavy precipitation targets areas already vulnerable to weather-related emergencies.
The Department of Civil Protection warned citizens of imminent hazards, projecting intense rainfall, electrical storms, and powerful wind gusts with potential to trigger "hydrogeological and hydraulic criticalities."
Officials elevated threat levels for multiple regions, issuing yellow alerts across portions of Emilia-Romagna, Tuscany, and Lazio as the storm system approached.
Media reported heightened concerns along Tuscany's coastal areas, where conditions were forecast to deteriorate as Italy confronts another round of severe meteorological events.
The warning encompasses risks of both surface flooding and terrain instability as heavy precipitation targets areas already vulnerable to weather-related emergencies.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment