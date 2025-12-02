403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Ukraine Pushes for Enhanced Air Defense Support from NATO
(MENAFN) Ukraine’s Defense Minister, Denys Shmyhal, met with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in Brussels on Monday, emphasizing the need for increased air defense assistance as Russian missile and drone attacks persist.
Shmyhal posted on Telegram that he expressed gratitude to Rutte for his “leadership and support” and provided an update on battlefield developments as well as Ukraine’s most urgent defense requirements.
The discussion primarily focused on strengthening Ukraine’s air defense systems. Shmyhal stated, “The key issue is strengthening air defense. To deter Russia’s missile and drone terror, additional air defense systems and interceptors are required,” and highlighted that the Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) initiative remains “critically important” to ensure consistent supplies of ammunition and equipment.
He also underscored Ukraine’s ongoing efforts to align its defense sector with NATO standards and its progress on collaborative projects with international partners.
The PURL initiative, a US-NATO program, enables European and Canadian NATO members to finance the acquisition of American-made weapons for Ukraine.
Shmyhal posted on Telegram that he expressed gratitude to Rutte for his “leadership and support” and provided an update on battlefield developments as well as Ukraine’s most urgent defense requirements.
The discussion primarily focused on strengthening Ukraine’s air defense systems. Shmyhal stated, “The key issue is strengthening air defense. To deter Russia’s missile and drone terror, additional air defense systems and interceptors are required,” and highlighted that the Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) initiative remains “critically important” to ensure consistent supplies of ammunition and equipment.
He also underscored Ukraine’s ongoing efforts to align its defense sector with NATO standards and its progress on collaborative projects with international partners.
The PURL initiative, a US-NATO program, enables European and Canadian NATO members to finance the acquisition of American-made weapons for Ukraine.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment