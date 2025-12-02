403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
DRC Confirms End of 16th Ebola Outbreak
(MENAFN) The Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) officially announced Monday the conclusion of its latest Ebola epidemic, marking a critical public health milestone for the Central African nation.
"The chain of transmission has been stopped. I hereby officially declare the end of the 16th Ebola outbreak in the DRC," Health Minister Roger Kamba proclaimed during a ceremony in the capital, Kinshasa.
Authorities confirmed the outbreak's emergence on September 4 in Kasai Province, central DRC—the nation's 16th such event since the disease was first identified in 1976.
The flare-up materialized during a turbulent public health crisis, characterized by concurrent resurgences of mpox, cholera, and measles throughout the country.
DRC Prime Minister Judith Suminwa Tuluka attended Monday's declaration ceremony alongside representatives from the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).
Since September, Bulape—a health zone within Kasai—recorded 64 cases comprising 53 confirmed and 11 probable infections, resulting in 43 fatalities.
No fresh infections have emerged since September 25, according to a prior WHO report.
The DRC's previous Ebola outbreak occurred in 2022 in the eastern province of North Kivu.
Ebola constitutes a highly contagious hemorrhagic fever triggering symptoms including fever, vomiting, diarrhea, generalized pain, and malaise, frequently accompanied by internal and external bleeding, the WHO states.
"The chain of transmission has been stopped. I hereby officially declare the end of the 16th Ebola outbreak in the DRC," Health Minister Roger Kamba proclaimed during a ceremony in the capital, Kinshasa.
Authorities confirmed the outbreak's emergence on September 4 in Kasai Province, central DRC—the nation's 16th such event since the disease was first identified in 1976.
The flare-up materialized during a turbulent public health crisis, characterized by concurrent resurgences of mpox, cholera, and measles throughout the country.
DRC Prime Minister Judith Suminwa Tuluka attended Monday's declaration ceremony alongside representatives from the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).
Since September, Bulape—a health zone within Kasai—recorded 64 cases comprising 53 confirmed and 11 probable infections, resulting in 43 fatalities.
No fresh infections have emerged since September 25, according to a prior WHO report.
The DRC's previous Ebola outbreak occurred in 2022 in the eastern province of North Kivu.
Ebola constitutes a highly contagious hemorrhagic fever triggering symptoms including fever, vomiting, diarrhea, generalized pain, and malaise, frequently accompanied by internal and external bleeding, the WHO states.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment