Krystal Randall

  • Postdoctoral Research Fellow, School of Earth, Atmospheric and Life Sciences, University of Wollongong
Krystal is a Research Fellow at the University of Wollongong with the ARC funded Special Research Initiative 'Securing Antarctica's Environmental Future' (SAEF). Krystal's interest is in understanding plant-climate interactions. Her research explores the drivers of change in Antarctic moss beds using a multidisciplinary approach that combines spatial biology, process-based modelling, machine learning and plant physiology.

  • 2023 University of Wollongong, Doctor of Philosophy

