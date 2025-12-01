Krystal Randall

Krystal is a Research Fellow at the University of Wollongong with the ARC funded Special Research Initiative 'Securing Antarctica's Environmental Future' (SAEF). Krystal's interest is in understanding plant-climate interactions. Her research explores the drivers of change in Antarctic moss beds using a multidisciplinary approach that combines spatial biology, process-based modelling, machine learning and plant physiology.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.