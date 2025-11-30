Prime Minister Browne Writes To New And Former Leaders Of St Vincent And The Grenadines
In his letter, sent from Morocco on November 28 while attending an international conference, prime minister Browne affirmed his commitment to working closely with Dr Friday to strengthen cooperation within the OECS and CARICOM and to advance shared regional priorities.
Prime Minister Browne also wrote to outgoing prime minister Dr Ralph E. Gonsalves, acknowledging his 24 years of leadership and his significant contribution to Caribbean integration and public life. Browne expressed appreciation for Dr Gonsalves' friendship and counsel, noting that his legacy“endures and speaks for itself”, and extended best wishes as he continues his service in Parliament.
Prime Minister Browne reiterated Antigua and Barbuda's commitment to maintaining strong relations with St Vincent and the Grenadines and to deepening cooperation for the benefit of the peoples of both countries.
The post Prime Minister Browne writes to new and former leaders of St Vincent and the Grenadines appeared first on Caribbean News Global.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment