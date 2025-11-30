Prime Minister Browne Writes To New And Former Leaders Of St Vincent And The Grenadines

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)Prime Minister Gaston Browne has written to Dr Godwin Friday, congratulating him on his election as prime minister of St Vincent and the Grenadines.

In his letter, sent from Morocco on November 28 while attending an international conference, prime minister Browne affirmed his commitment to working closely with Dr Friday to strengthen cooperation within the OECS and CARICOM and to advance shared regional priorities.

Prime Minister Browne also wrote to outgoing prime minister Dr Ralph E. Gonsalves, acknowledging his 24 years of leadership and his significant contribution to Caribbean integration and public life. Browne expressed appreciation for Dr Gonsalves' friendship and counsel, noting that his legacy“endures and speaks for itself”, and extended best wishes as he continues his service in Parliament.

Prime Minister Browne reiterated Antigua and Barbuda's commitment to maintaining strong relations with St Vincent and the Grenadines and to deepening cooperation for the benefit of the peoples of both countries.

