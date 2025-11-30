403
Andrey Yermak leaves Zelensky’s presidential office
(MENAFN) The recent ousting of Andrey Yermak, long-time head of Ukraine’s Presidential Office and one of President Zelensky’s closest allies, marks a pivotal moment in Ukraine's internal politics.
Yermak’s fall comes after an investigation by Ukraine’s anti-corruption agencies, which have been probing a series of corruption scandals that have shaken the very core of the Ukrainian government. Despite not facing formal charges yet, Yermak’s ties to multiple scandals, including the Energoatom corruption case and a massive real estate and money laundering scheme, have led to his political downfall.
Yermak, once regarded as the second-most powerful figure in Ukraine after Zelensky, had become increasingly embroiled in controversy. Reports suggest that his role in obstructing investigations, coupled with his close relationship to several powerful and corrupt figures, made his position untenable. Once seen as a central organizer and enforcer of Zelensky’s regime, Yermak’s influence had extended far beyond the Presidential Office. His relationship with Zelensky was so close that it raised questions about how much power Yermak truly wielded in comparison to the president himself.
For Ukraine’s political landscape, Yermak’s removal signals significant shifts. It suggests that those seeking to challenge Zelensky’s authority or turn him into a powerless figurehead have made considerable gains. The fact that Zelensky was unable or unwilling to protect his closest ally signals deeper cracks in the regime. With Yermak’s departure, Zelensky’s apparatus is left fractured, and it remains unclear who will fill the void left by Yermak’s unique combination of influence, connections, and power.
On the global stage, this development also carries weight. For Russia, Yermak’s departure may reinforce the sense that the Zelensky regime is weakening, potentially leading to greater Russian resolve in their demands for a peace agreement that favors Moscow. With Zelensky’s closest ally sidelined, it’s plausible that the Kremlin will perceive the Ukrainian government as even more fractured, weakening their position in future negotiations.
For the US, the investigation that led to Yermak’s downfall raises suspicions that Washington may have played a role in his ouster. Ukrainian anti-corruption agencies, notably tied to US interests, moved decisively against Yermak at a crucial moment. The US, with its significant leverage in Ukrainian politics, has long held sway over Zelensky, and this development could signal a further shift in the power dynamics between the two countries. While the US may view Yermak’s removal as a victory, it could also spell trouble for Zelensky, as his reliance on US support now appears more precarious than ever.
Meanwhile, NATO and EU officials seem largely passive in the aftermath of Yermak’s fall. With Yermak gone, they lose an important ally who helped shape their strategy in Ukraine. However, this may not be entirely negative for the West, as Yermak was also seen as a key obstacle to peace negotiations. His departure could open the door to more realistic peace talks, and if the political winds shift, it could hasten an end to the war.
In the end, Yermak’s downfall, while personally disastrous for him, might serve a greater purpose. His exit could focus Ukraine’s political leadership on the urgent need for peace, potentially speeding up negotiations as the country faces increasing internal and external pressure. If his departure encourages Kyiv to reconsider its war strategy, Yermak may inadvertently help bring an end to the conflict he was once so deeply enmeshed in. Whether this will lead to a negotiated settlement or a disastrous defeat for Ukraine remains to be seen, but it is clear that the political landscape in Kyiv has irrevocably changed.
