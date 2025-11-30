New Kuwait Drug Law Imposes Death Penalty, Life Imprisonment

Kuwait has introduced a new law combatting drugs and psychotropic substances, which will be implemented from December 15. The law introduces stricter punishment, ranging up to the death penalty, life imprisonment, and fines of up to two million Kuwaiti dinars for crimes of importing, smuggling, manufacturing, or cultivating drugs.

Under the new law, strict penalties will be imposed particularly for the following crimes:

Exploiting minors in activities related to narcotics and psychotropic substances

Drug use in treatment and rehabilitation centres, educational, sports, and prison facilities, police stations, educational institutions, places of worship

Forcing others to use drugs by any means of coercion

Establishing or managing criminal gangs and organisations to commit crimes related to drugs and psychotropic substances

Planting narcotics on others with the intent of accusing them of possession or concealment

Using public office or influence to commit a crime. Misusing, issuing, or dispensing prescriptions for narcotic or psychotropic substances with the intent to use them

Other crimes are also detailed in the law. The law also provides opportunities for treatment, either voluntarily, or through addiction reports filed by relatives up to the third degree of kinship, according to Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al-Sabah, Kuwaiti First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior. These are completely confidential; anyone who discloses information related to these reports, or files malicious reports will face severe penalties.

Recently, authorities have thwarted numerous drug smuggling attempts, and seized large quantities of narcotics. The new law allows security forces greater ability to "tighten the noose on criminal networks through a legal framework that establishes the strongest punitive system the country has ever seen," the Kuwaiti Minister of Interior said.

Kuwait will also launch a comprehensive media awareness campaign for the public to familiarise themselves with the provisions of the law, and legal avenues for redress.