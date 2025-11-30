Dhurandhar To Ikkis: 6 Films Releasing In December 2025 Check Here

The last month of 2025 is going to be a blast as one great film after another will be released. In December, Ranveer Singh's film Dhurandhar will be released first, which everyone is eagerly waiting to see. Check 6 films releasing

Dhurandhar is a spy action thriller directed by Aditya Dhar. Starring Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, and more, it's set to release in theaters on December 5.

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 is a romantic comedy starring Kapil Sharma. Directed by Anukalp Goswami, it hits theaters on December 12.

Director Sunil Pandey's film Mere Raho, starring Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi, releases on December 12. It's produced under the Aamir Khan Productions banner.

Durlabh Prasad Ki Dusri Shadi is a romantic comedy directed by Siddhant Raj Singh. Starring Sanjay Mishra and Mahima Chaudhry, it releases on December 19.

Ikkis is a war drama based on the life of Arun Khetrapal. Directed by Sriram Raghavan, it stars Agastya Nanda and Dharmendra. The film releases on December 25.

A romantic comedy directed by Sameer Vidwans, starring Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday. It's produced by Dharma Productions and releases on December 25.