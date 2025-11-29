Jordan's Sovereign Credit Profile Anchored At BB- Amid Resilient FX Buffers And Banking Sector Strength

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 29 (Petra) – Credit rating agency Capital Intelligence on Saturday affirmed Jordan's long-term foreign and local currency sovereign ratings at "BB-", with short-term ratings unchanged at "B", maintaining a stable outlook.The agency said the ratings reflect Jordan's external shock absorption capacity, underpinned by the structural resilience of its macroeconomy and a gradual rebuilding of foreign exchange reserves, despite ongoing geopolitical headwinds in the region.Capital Intelligence noted that the kingdom's credit profile benefits from a moderate external debt burden and a relatively robust banking sector, factors that collectively enhance financial stability.The assessment also cited multilateral and bilateral financing channels, including support from the World Bank and IMF, alongside EU donor inflows, as critical buffers that mitigate fiscal and balance-of-payments vulnerabilities.The stable outlook reflects confidence in Jordan's ability to sustain fiscal consolidation while maintaining macroeconomic equilibrium over the medium term.