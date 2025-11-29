Trinamool Created SIR Controversy: BJP Accuses Mamata Govt Of Intimidating Blos

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 29 (IANS) The BJP on Saturday accused the Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal of manufacturing a political controversy over the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and alleged that Booth Level Officers (BLOs) were being pressured and intimidated by the ruling party to obstruct the voter verification exercise.

BJP spokesperson Pratul Sahdeo took strong exception to the Trinamool's allegations against the Election Commission, saying the party was attempting to derail a legitimate electoral cleansing process for political gain.

“The controversy over SIR in West Bengal was created by Mamata Banerjee. Reports suggest that the TMC government was putting pressure on BLOs. When our BLOs go out in the field to ensure that everything at the booths is in order, attempts are being made to intimidate them,” Sahdeo said.

His remarks come a day after a Trinamool delegation of 10 MPs met the full bench of the Election Commission of India (ECI), alleging that the SIR in Bengal was an“exclusionary” exercise designed to“push Bengalis out.” The delegation also flagged around 40 alleged SIR-related deaths, accusing the Chief Election Commissioner of having“blood on his hands.”

The SIR is currently underway in 12 States and Union Territories, including West Bengal, after having been completed in Bihar earlier this month.

The process aims to correct irregularities in voter rolls, remove ineligible voters, and ensure accurate electoral data ahead of upcoming elections. The ECI has maintained that the revision is essential for maintaining the integrity of the voter list.

The BJP, however, claims the Trinamool fears the removal of ineligible voters - including alleged illegal infiltrators - who form a significant portion of its vote bank. The party has repeatedly accused the Mamata Banerjee government of politicising a routine administrative exercise.

Purnea MP Pappu Yadav also weighed in on the SIR debate, criticising the overall approach of the Election Commission and cautioning against rushed or poorly monitored implementation.

“In Uttar Pradesh, many BLOs died. This itself shows that the approach of the Election Commission is wrong. Adequate time should be given. SIR must be examined and implemented in a scientific and transparent manner. It should not happen the way democracy was destroyed in Bihar by snatching away the voting rights of poor and common people,” Yadav said.