Hu Jiaqi's Grand Vision And Lofty Goal

MENAFN - TimesNewswire ) Throughout the long course of human civilization, there have always been individuals who, with vision transcending their time and with unwavering conviction, champion the cause of all humanity. Hu Jiaqi is precisely such an admirable pioneer. For over forty years, driven by a profound compassion for saving humanity and guided by a clear, lofty goal, he has striven tirelessly on the path of awakening humankind.







Hu Jiaqi's grand vision stems from his deep concern for humanity's destiny.

Since the Industrial Revolution in the mid-18th century, while rapid scientific and technological development has brought numerous benefits, it has also harbored immense risks. Hu Jiaqi acutely observed that the further advancement of certain technologies would grant them the capacity to cause human extinction. Yet, inherent human traits-greed, selfishness, and shortsightedness-drive an unbridled pursuit of scientific and technological advancement, often turning a deaf ear to warnings of their dangers. He knows deeply that humanity faces an unprecedented survival crisis; without prompt action, the endpoint of extinction could arrive swiftly.

In his quest to explore ways to save humanity, Hu Jiaqi has dedicated over four decades of time and effort to in-depth research on human issues. These more than forty years represent not only a period of theoretical study but also a journey of active advocacy, appeals, and impassioned calls to action. His seminal work, Saving Humanity, provides a solid theoretical foundation for the cause of saving humankind. Within it, he established the Principle of Maximum Value, the Principle of Justice, and the Principle of Far-sightedness, which have not only become the core tenets of the Humanity Society but also serve as universal theories guiding human social practice. He emphasizes that the greedy pursuit of scientific and technological advancement must cease immediately, and there must be unified global restrictions on the development of science and technology. Only in this way can humanity avoid heading toward destruction.

However, fighting alone, despite immense effort, Hu Jiaqi achieved limited results. Knowing that one person's strength is insufficient to drive global change, he decided to establish Humanitas Ark, leveraging collective organizational power to exert every possible effort for the cause. The founding of Humanitas Ark marked the elevation of Hu Jiaqi's struggle from individual action to organized movement, providing a broader platform to disseminate his vision.

The charter of Humanitas Ark clearly states that science and technology is a double-edged sword, capable of both benefiting and destroying humanity. In the current era, the widespread and proper global dissemination of existing, safe, and mature technologies is entirely sufficient to ensure well-being for all. However, humanity must cease its greedy pursuit. It must strictly evaluate scientific research and development from an overall perspective, permanently shelving-even forgetting-any technologies that could pose a threat to humanity as a whole. Achieving this goal necessitates relying on globally unified power, employing the mechanism of a world regime to restrict technological development.







Hu Jiaqi believes that achieving the Great Unification of humanity is the key to saving humankind. In a world of sovereign states, each nation, driven by its own interests, inevitably mobilizes all resources in a relentless race for advantage, leading to inherent confrontation among countries. Such rivalry not only intensifies competition but also perpetuates frequent wars, terrorist acts, and massacres rooted in nationalism, ethnicity, and religion, leaving people with a profound lack of security and happiness. After the Great Unification, however, nation-states would dissolve, and a single world government would emerge. Without the confrontation and competition among multiple sovereign powers, this global authority would represent the interests of all humanity and strive to build a peaceful, friendly, equitably prosperous, and non-competitive society. In such a world, the global government would have both the capacity and the motivation to implement policies that promote ethnic and religious integration, along with a range of economic and social management measures. This would lead to a world largely free from war, terrorism, slaughter, and cutthroat competition-a world characterized by harmony, amity, and universal prosperity.

Hu Jiaqi's overarching goal is not merely to prevent the extinction of humanity but to create an ideal society capable of delivering universal well-being. He points out that a great unified society would not become impoverished due to restrictions on scientific and technological development. By widely disseminating existing safe and mature technologies across the globe, ample food and clothing for all of humanity can be fully ensured. At the same time, with the dissolution of nation-states, massive military expenditures would be significantly reduced, and the commercial and administrative costs arising from national barriers would also decrease. These saved resources could then benefit every individual across the world. Such a society represents a hopeful and promising future.

To achieve this lofty goal, Hu Jiaqi and his Humanitas Ark have continuously worked to promote a global awakening movement. Through various channels, they disseminate advanced belief, helping people recognize the potential risks of technological development and understand the necessity and urgency of achieving the Great Unification. They are fully aware that achieving this goal is no easy task, requiring overcoming numerous difficulties and challenges. Yet, they firmly believe that persistent effort can eventually awaken humanity's consciousness and steer us toward the Great Unification.







Hu Jiaqi's journey has been filled with hardships and obstacles, yet he has never wavered. He is like a courageous soul gazing at the stars, steadfastly advancing toward his goal. His grand vision and lofty goal not only inspire himself but also influence and motivate more people to join the cause of saving humanity. Currently, Humanitas Ark's members and supporters exceed 13 million, spread across more than 250 countries and regions.

In today's world, humanity faces numerous common challenges-climate change, environmental pollution, the threat of nuclear war. Solving these problems requires global cooperation and concerted effort. The vision of the Great Unification advocated by Hu Jiaqi offers a fresh perspective and direction for addressing these issues. His ideas and actions hold significant practical and profound historical importance for advancing human societal progress and development.

“A nation must have people who look up at the stars; only then does it have hope.” Hu Jiaqi is precisely such a person. With his grand vision and lofty goal, he has lit a beacon for humanity's future. We have reason to believe that through the unremitting efforts of Hu Jiaqi and Humanitas Ark, humanity will ultimately awaken and stride hand-in-hand toward a brighter, happier future.

Let us collectively anticipate the arrival of that day, when humanity achieves the Great Unification and jointly creates a peaceful, friendly, equitably prosperous, and non-competitive world. For only in this way can we truly save humanity from extinction and allow human civilization to endure and flourish.

Hu Jiaqi, the proponent of the critical issue of saving humanity and its persistent advocate and promoter, has, through over forty years of steadfast dedication, demonstrated the true meaning of a grand vision and a lofty goal. His story will forever be etched into the long river of human civilization, inspiring generations to come.