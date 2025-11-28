Lebanon Files Complaint To UN Over Israeli Walls Crossing Border
According to a statement from the ministry, the violation involves Israel constructing two T-shaped concrete separation walls in the southwest and southeast of the southern village of Yaroun, within internationally recognised Lebanese borders, Xinhua news agency reported.
The complaint said the two walls, documented by the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), have led to the seizure of additional Lebanese land and violate UN Security Council Resolution 1701 and the 2024 ceasefire agreement between the two countries.
Lebanon called on the UN Security Council and the UN Secretariat to take immediate measures to stop Israel's violation of Lebanese sovereignty, demand the removal of the two walls, and guarantee Israel's prompt withdrawal south of the Blue Line.
The UNIFIL said in a statement on November 14 that its peacekeepers had conducted a geospatial survey in October of a concrete T-wall installed by the Israel Defense Forces near Yaroun, finding that it extended beyond the Blue Line and cut off more than 4,000 square meters of Lebanese land.
It added that peacekeepers observed additional T-wall construction in November in the same area, with a subsequent survey confirming that part of the new structure also crossed the Blue Line.
