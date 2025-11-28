Web Novel Platform Novelpia Global Offers Up To USD 2,000 In Benefits For Open Serialization

Novelpia Global, a global web novel platform, officially announced the launch of Novelpia Global Indie, an open-serialization service for creators worldwide. The company is also preparing to open a writing challenge through which participants can receive up to USD 2,000 in support. Through this announcement, Novelpia stated that it aims to expand the global web novel creation ecosystem based on its proven operational experience in the Korean web novel market.

Novelpia Global Indie allows anyone to begin serializing their work immediately by simply creating an account, without any separate review process. It is expected to become a barrier-free debut stage for new writers and international creators.

Novelpia has established a step-by-step structure of discovery, growth, and monetization that connects open serialization to premium serialization. Works that meet certain criteria can apply for premium conversion, and writers can formally monetize their works through revenue distribution based on premium viewership contributions.

The Writing Challenge, which begins simultaneously with the launch of Novelpia Global Indie, is structured to provide immediate rewards when creators serialize their works on Novelpia Global and achieve stage-based conditions such as view counts and the number of published chapters. The total prize pool exceeds USD 100,000, and each creator can receive up to USD 2,000.

Through this three-stage structure-open serialization, the Writing Challenge, and premium serialization-Novelpia stated its goal of building a virtuous creative ecosystem that enables global debuts for new writers, supports the platform's discovery of new intellectual properties, and expands readers' opportunities to discover creators.

A Novelpia representative said,“Novelpia Global Indie will become an open sea where anyone can rise,” adding that multilingual support and additional global updates will be introduced sequentially.