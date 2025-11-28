ADM, DSM, And Corbion Lead The Fragmented $1.81 Billion Algae Omega-3 Ingredients Market, 2025-2030: Partnerships, Joint Ventures, And Acquisitions Will Remain A Key Competitive Strategy

Dublin, Nov. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Algae Omega-3 Ingredients Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The Global Algae Omega-3 Ingredients Market, valued at USD 1.19 Billion in 2024, is projected to experience a CAGR of 7.20% to reach USD 1.81 Billion by 2030. The market's expansion is fundamentally driven by increasing consumer demand for plant-based, clean-label, and sustainably sourced nutritional components, alongside growing awareness of omega-3s' established benefits for cardiovascular, cognitive, and infant health. Technological advancements in algae cultivation and extraction processes further support market growth.

Key Market Drivers

Rising consumer awareness of omega-3 health benefits is a fundamental driver for the Global Algae Omega-3 Ingredients Market, as individuals increasingly recognize the importance of these fatty acids for cardiovascular, cognitive, and overall well-being. This heightened understanding translates into a greater willingness to seek out and integrate omega-3s into daily dietary regimens, either through supplements or fortified foods.

According to the 2024 Global Omega-3 Day Toolkit from GOED, on March 3, 2023, consumer search interest in omega-3s reached its highest point since 2004, directly reflecting the impact of awareness campaigns, stimulating demand for all omega-3 sources including algae-based options. As consumers become more proactive about preventative health, the market for ingredients supporting these goals naturally expands.

Key Market Challenges

The high production cost associated with cultivating and processing algae significantly impedes the growth of the Global Algae Omega-3 Ingredients Market. This challenge stems from the complex and resource-intensive nature of microalgae cultivation, which includes specialized bioreactors, controlled environmental conditions, and advanced extraction technologies. These operational demands lead to elevated manufacturing expenses, making it difficult for algae-derived omega-3s to achieve cost-competitiveness against established and often cheaper fish oil alternatives.

Key Market Trends

Advanced Algae Cultivation and Extraction Technologies are fundamentally reshaping the supply side of the Global Algae Omega-3 Ingredients Market by enhancing production efficiency and quality. Ongoing research and development are leading to breakthroughs in bioreactor designs, strain optimization, and advanced downstream processing methods, which collectively improve yields and reduce operational costs.

According to a July 2024 report by the U.S. Department of Energy, the total microalgae biomass production potential across the United States was estimated at 152 million tons per year (ash-free dry-weight), demonstrating the significant industrial scale achievable through these technological advancements.

Further illustrating this trend, according to DSM-Firmenich, in October 2024, the company launched life's DHA B54-0100, a high-potency algal oil containing 545 mg DHA and 80 mg EPA per gram, enabling smaller supplement capsules and addressing efficacy demands. This continual innovation is critical for the long-term cost-competitiveness and scalability of algae omega-3s.

In this report, the Global Algae Omega-3 Ingredients Market has been segmented into the following categories:

By Type:



Eicosatetraenoic Acid (EPA)

Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) EPA/DHA

By Application:



Food and Beverages

Dietary Supplements

Pharmaceuticals Animal Nutrition

By Region:



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America Middle East & Africa

