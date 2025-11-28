Emirates NBD Marks 54Th Eid Al Etihad With Host Of Celebrations Across The UAE

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Bank launches 'Planet UAE' National Day video campaign celebrating the UAE as a world of progress, unity and innovation

Dubai, UAE,November 2025: Emirates NBD, a leading banking group in the Middle East, North Africa, and Türkiye (MENAT) region, marked the UAE's 54th Eid Al Etihad with vibrant celebrations across its UAE offices, showcasing Emirati culture and traditions, and bringing colleagues together from across the Group.

The celebrations highlighted the UAE's spirit of unity and paid tribute to the nation's visionary leaders who have dedicated their efforts to building knowledge, transparency, governance, innovation and economic prosperity.

The programme featured engaging activities including canvas painting, themed photo booths and recreational elements, offering employees an opportunity to come together to connect, celebrate and honour the spirit of unity that defines the nation.

Celebrating UAE's rich cultural heritage, the festivities began with the UAE National Anthem, performed by acoustic Emirati talent Saif Al Ali, followed by a video recapping the bank's key achievements in Emiratisation during the year.

This year, for Eid Al Etihad, Emirates NBD launched“Planet UAE,” a campaign celebrating the UAE as a world of progress, unity and innovation. The centerpiece film tells the heartfelt story of a grandmother and her young granddaughter in an Emirati home. When the child asks,“What if we lived on another planet?” the grandmother responds,“We already do. We live on Planet UAE.” Through their warm conversation, the campaign explores what makes the UAE unique – its safety and security, cultural harmony, Emirati values, modern lifestyle, innovation and futuristic thinking, and the respectful coexistence of residents from every background. With the tagline 'Planet UAE, a planet united in love' the campaign ran across social, digital, and on-ground channels.

Developed in collaboration with Emirati agency Ghair, the“Planet UAE” campaign, included on-ground activations in Meydan with partnerships at Emirati outlets like Homebakery distributing campaign stickers, digital activations, influencer collaborations for amplified reach, and VOX pop segments capturing authentic resident sentiments, reinforcing the campaign's message.

Live entertainment included a sand artist performance inspired by the Zayed and Rashid campaign and premiered the bank's 'Planet UAE' video. The event concluded with remarks from senior leaders on the theme of community and unity, showcasing Emirates NBD's commitment to bringing people together.

As a homegrown banking group, Emirates NBD was proud to celebrate the UAE's rich heritage and enduring unity and remains committed to creating sustainable value for its stakeholders in alignment with the nation's vision.

About Emirates NBD:

Emirates NBD (DFM: Emirates NBD) is a leading banking group in the MENAT (Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye) region with a presence in 13 countries, serving over 9 million active customers. As of 30th September 2025, total assets were AED 1.139 trillion, (equivalent to approx. USD 310.1 billion). The Group has operations in the UAE, Egypt, India, Türkiye, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Austria, Germany, Russia and Bahrain and representative offices in China and Indonesia with a total of 797 branches and 4,526 ATMs / SDMs. Emirates NBD is the leading financial services brand in the UAE with a Brand value of USD 4.54 billion.

Emirates NBD Group serves its customers (individuals, businesses, governments, and institutions) and helps them realise their financial objectives through a range of banking products and services including retail banking, corporate and institutional banking, Islamic banking, investment banking, private banking, asset management, global markets and treasury, and brokerage operations. The Group is a key participant in the global digital banking industry with 97% of all financial transactions and requests conducted outside of its branches. The Group also operates Liv, the lifestyle digital bank by Emirates NBD, with close to half a million users, it continues to be the fastest-growing bank in the region.

Emirates NBD contributes to the construction of a sustainable future as an active participant and supporter of the UAE's main development and sustainability initiatives, including financial wellness and the inclusion of people of determination. Emirates NBD is committed to supporting the UAE's Year of Sustainability as Principal Banking Partner of COP28 and an early supporter to the Dubai Can sustainability initiative, a city-wide initiative aimed to reduce use of single-use plastic bottled water.