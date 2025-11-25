FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025 Soundtrack Released

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025 Local Organising Committee has announced the release of the tournament's official soundtrack, as excitement builds for the prestigious Arab competition taking place from 1-18 December.

Consisting of two songs, titled 'Zamani' and 'Makani', both produced by Doha-based Katara Studios, the upbeat soundtrack is an ode to the passion and camaraderie that Arab fans share as they come together, once again, to celebrate the beautiful game.

'Zamani', which means, 'My Time' in Arabic, is sung by Qatari artist, Hamad Al Khazina, with lyrics penned by Mohammad Al Khajah.

In a celebratory style befitting the spirit of football, the song focuses on the importance of ambition, the spirit of determination, and the joy of achievement, while declaring that the region's time to shine has come.

'Makani' is the second song released, which means 'My Place' in Arabic, with eminent Egyptian artist Mohamed Mounir lending his vocals, and lyrics by Mostafa Hadouta.

The song examines the concept of home from a human perspective, celebrating the shared identity among Arabs that transcends borders to create a community that provides support, unity, and a sense of true belonging.

Both songs are composed by award-winning Moroccan-Swedish record producer Nadir Khayat, also known as RedOne, who has previously worked on the official soundtrack of the historic FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, regaling fans with unforgettable hits such as Arhbo and Dreamers.

Watch the full videos of 'Zamani' and 'Makani' on the RoadtoQatar YouTube channel.

The countdown begins for the Arab world's biggest football tournament that will see a total of 16 teams competing for the coveted FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025 trophy.

FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025 ticket are available here, with prices starting from QAR 25. Supporters can also purchase a Follow My Team ticket, which will enable them to attend all matches of their team of choice during the group stage.

Throughout the competition, fans will also be treated to a variety of entertainment and cultural activities. SC Classification:PUBLIC All tickets will be digital and will include accessible seating options for disabled fans. Disabled fans wishing to request accessible seats can do so by sending an e-mail to [email protected].

The opening match will take place on 1 December at Al Bayt Stadium featuring hosts Qatar and the winner of Palestine v Libya.

The Final will be held on 18 December at the iconic Lusail Stadium. Other stadiums that will host matches during the tournament are Ahmad Bin Ali, Education City, Khalifa International and Stadium 974.