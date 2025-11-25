Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Cyclone Senyar: Are Schools, Banks, Offices Opened Or Closed On 26 November In Tamil Nadu? Check Details

2025-11-25 08:13:04
(MENAFN- Live Mint) With several areas of Tamil Nadu already experiencing moderate to heavy rainfall amid India Meteorological Department (IMD) cautioning that a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal may strengthen into Cyclone“Senyar”, many are wondering whether schools, banks, offices will remain open or closed on Wednesday, November 26.

Since no official announcement has been issued yet for schools, parents are children are advised to stay in contact with their respective institutions for updates before heading there.

(This is a developing story. More to come)

Live Mint

