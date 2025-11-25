Ayodhya A Symbolic Place, Shows Deep India-Korea Ties: Jaewon Kim

Shared Lineage and Cultural Bond

South Korean lawmaker Jaewon Kim, who serves in the National Assembly of Korea, highlighted the deep historical and cultural connections between India and Korea, describing Ayodhya as a place of personal and symbolic significance. Speaking about the longstanding cultural bond rooted in shared lineage, Kim told ANI, "Ayodhya is a very special place, a very symbolic place to me. The Indian princess, my grand, grand, grandmother, the ancestors, taking that kind of pioneering and telling the spirit and with that kind of cultural open-mindedness, respect for the other unknown culture. She came to Korea, and my grand, grand, grandfather, with respect to the other cultures from India, understood and accepted her."

Kim said this exchange continues to guide the relationship between India and Korea even today. "In the same way, we also respect each other, Korea and India... Understanding and respecting each other can be a little different and can be similar, but it is based on cultural understanding," she added.

Call for Deeper Cinema Collaboration

She also underscored the need for a stronger institutional framework to deepen cinema collaboration between India and Korea, emphasising the importance of a structured business-to-business (B2B) platform for the film industries of both countries.

Speaking on the potential for expanded cross-border cooperation, Kim said, "A B2B platform will be quite helpful. The government can and should take such an initiative... But the government can only provide support or lay a basic framework. It cannot go very deep into building a B2B platform."

She noted that establishing such a system requires careful handling, given the geopolitical and economic environments both countries operate in. "I would like to assert that this can be a sensitive issue. India is located on the western side, reaching up to Europe. Korea is located far East. Somehow we are under the influence of the US, Japan and China also..." she said.

Protecting Creative Industries

Highlighting the significance of global copyright norms, Kim pointed to the existing frameworks followed by major film markets. "The US respects copyrights, even of content generated by AI... Korea and India have a good understanding of this global trend and overall movement," she said.

She stressed that both countries should use this shared understanding to create a fair and secure environment for filmmakers, writers, and creative professionals. "We two countries can exchange information, and create our own ground with international laws, protecting the artists and creators, and their copyright. There's some geological diplomacy involved in this," she added.

Kim said the aim of both nations should be to develop a collaborative space that safeguards the creative industries on both sides. "Overall, I would like to focus on maximising and protecting each other's industry and content creators," she said.

'Vande Mataram' Performance at IFFI

At the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, Kim performed India's national song, "Vande Mataram", at the opening ceremony of the WAVES Film Bazaar. Her performance received a standing ovation from the audience, including filmmakers and festival delegates. (ANI)

