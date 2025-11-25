403
Trump Unveils “Genesis Mission” to Accelerate AI Scientific Progress
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump on Monday signed an executive order launching the “Genesis Mission,” a program aimed at harnessing artificial intelligence (AI) to drive rapid scientific progress, according to the White House.
The order portrays AI as the pivotal arena in the global race for technological supremacy, casting the United States as a key contender in what the White House describes as a critical competition.
“From the founding of our Republic, scientific discovery and technological innovation have driven American progress,” the directive stated, emphasizing that current challenges demand a "historic national effort."
"This order launches the “Genesis Mission” as a dedicated, coordinated national effort to unleash a new age of AI accelerated innovation and discovery that can solve the most challenging problems of this century,” it added.
The executive order designates the Department of Energy (DOE) to spearhead the "Genesis Mission," developing an integrated American Science and Security Platform.
This unified AI infrastructure will combine supercomputers at national laboratories, secure cloud environments, AI agents, predictive modeling, and access to the largest federally curated scientific datasets in the world.
According to the order, the DOE has 90 days to catalog all available federal computing and storage resources, including potential collaborations with private industry.
Within 120 days, it must identify initial datasets and AI model resources, and within 270 days, the department is expected to demonstrate the platform’s first operational capabilities.
