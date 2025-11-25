J&K Youth Must Stand Up Against Radicalisation: LG

J&K LG Manoj Sinha. KO file photo by Abid Bhat

Srinagar- Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday urged the youth of Jammu and Kashmir to firmly oppose individuals and organisations involved in radicalisation, saying young people have a decisive role in shaping a peaceful and unified society.

He was speaking at the closing ceremony of the 69th National School Games 2025, organised by the Department of Youth Services and Sports and the School Games Federation of India (SGFI), in Jammu.

Addressing the gathering, the Lieutenant Governor called on the youth to nurture a sense of oneness and build a society free from discrimination. He said the young athletes participating in the Games represent the nation's future and carry the responsibility to promote unity.

“Young athletes are the architects of the nation's destiny and they are responsible for promoting the spirit of national unity to build a golden future of this country. Youthful energy working for the national goals ushers dynamism into the society,” he said.

“It is the duty of everyone to become an inspiration for the youth,” he said, stressing that J&K's youngsters have immense potential to shine on national and international platforms.“In the coming times, people would like to see the youth of J&K carrying the tricolour and winning medals for the country.”

He added that sports teach discipline, strengthen resolve, and help individuals overcome challenges.“Sports has a lot of strength. It provides a clear message of unity, determination, and resilience,” he noted.

Expressing confidence in the young athletes, the LG said he sees them as a“powerful democratic force-innovative, idealistic, and capable of resolving challenges.”

He said participants of the National School Games will return home not just with medals but also with the experience of witnessing a Naya Jammu and Kashmir-a Union Territory that is not only beautiful but also capable of becoming a key driver of India's growth engine.“You represent the spirit of a modern India. Your achievements today will shape the India of tomorrow,” the LG said.

Congratulating the winners and participants, the Lieutenant Governor encouraged them to pursue excellence with confidence and purpose.“Dream big and have the courage to make those dreams come true. As role models, you hold a special place in society and have a huge responsibility to inspire the coming generations, both on and off the field. From the sports field to the grassroots level, you must continuously strive for progressive policies and social transformation through sports,” he told the young athletes.