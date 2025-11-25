WFP: Malnutrition In Afghanistan To Spike This Winter
KABUL (Pajhwok): The World Food Programme has warned hunger and malnutrition levels in Afghanistan would rise rapidly as winter approaches.
It voiced concern that its funding sources were rapidly declining.
WFP wrote on its X handle:“Hunger in #Afghanistan is deepening at an alarming pace. As winter approaches, malnutrition among women & children is expected to spike. Thanks to our partners, WFP is reaching some of the most vulnerable families – but needs remain immense. Together, we can prevent catastrophe.”
WFP added that the needs were immense, but its financial resources were shrinking day by day.
