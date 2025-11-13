RISE Evolves Beyond Fastest Layer 2 Into The Home For Global Markets, With RISE Marketcore And Risex.

From the fastest Layer 2 blockchain to the foundation of global onchain markets, RISE introduces a new standard for orderbooks on the EVM, fully onchain and synchronously composable.

RISE, the fastest Ethereum Layer 2, today announced a new strategic direction with the launch of RISE MarketCore and RISEx, as it continues its mission to become the global home for onchain markets. These new platforms establish a comprehensive ecosystem for onchain trading, transitioning RISE from a high-performance execution layer into the foundational engine for global onchain markets. This expansion is bolstered by the recent acquisition of BSX Labs, which contributes key technology to RISE's new global markets offering.

Traditional financial markets, from equities to FX, all run on orderbooks. Until now, this market structure has been largely incompatible with blockchain technology due to latency and complexity. RISE's performance advancements solve this, enabling orderbooks to operate entirely onchain for the first time. This development enables a level of deep liquidity, programmability, and composability never before possible in finance.

RISE is leveraging its high-performance L2 to launch a new orderbook infrastructure and perpetuals DEX, turning its leading performance edge into a programmable market structure, the core engine that powers global onchain trading. , built on RISE's ultra-low latency EVM, provides an orderbook infrastructure with deep, shared liquidity that enables anyone to launch fully onchain spot and perpetual markets fast and permissionlessly; with future support planned for additional orderbook-based primitives such as options and prediction markets. It solves key challenges by offering native orderbook primitives, risk engines, and APIs directly at the base layer. Builders can plug into liquid books, founders can list their tokens permissionlessly, and asset issuers can launch their own markets or entire exchanges.

RISEx is the ecosystem's flagship application, the first Integrated Perpetuals DEX, where DeFi co-exists with CEX-grade perpetuals. Built on the EVM, it delivers a premium trading experience with deep liquidity, tight spreads, and seamless execution. Every order, margin update, and settlement occurs synchronously onchain, providing both speed and composability while maintaining full transparency for traders and market makers.

Overview of RISE Platform Functions

RISE's evolution gives developers and institutions a programmable foundation for global market infrastructure.

Key capabilities include:



Native Orderbook Infrastructure: Shared, composable books for both spot and perpetuals markets

Programmable Instruments: SDKs and APIs for building custom products and market logic

High-Performance EVM: Millisecond-class latency and high throughput that ensure seamless execution Flagship Exchange: RISEx bootstraps ecosystem liquidity and sets a new standard for onchain trading

Next Phase of RISE Platform Development

RISEx enters its closed mainnet this quarter, followed by a public mainnet launch in early 2026. RISE MarketCore will then open for the permissionless deployment of new spot and perps markets. The future roadmap includes expanding the Markets SDK to support options, structured products, and prediction markets, all running natively on RISE's shared orderbook infrastructure.

About RISE

RISE is the Home for Global Markets, a high-performance Ethereum Layer 2 that powers programmable markets onchain. Built for CEX-grade performance and full EVM composability; RISE enables builders, traders, and institutions to create and connect to global orderbooks alongside a thriving DeFi ecosystem with ease. RISE is rearchitecting the financial stack for a transparent, composable, and unstoppable onchain economy.