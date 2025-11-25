Bengal Minister Links Voter List Revision To Suicides, Warns Of Fire

Minister Claims Suicides, Panic Over Voter List Revision

West Bengal Minister Siddiqullah Chowdhury raised serious concerns over alleged lapses in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, claiming that flaws in the system have triggered panic among voters and are reportedly linked to multiple suicides across states.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Chowdhury highlighted the gravity of the situation, saying, "The reports that have come so far. Overall, in all states, 10-12 people have committed suicide. We had never seen such days before regarding the SIR. This is a glitch in the system. People are panicked because the system is not right. There should be training, there should be an environment. The Election Commission couldn't do that either. The Election Commission should be liberal; they are not representatives of any one party." He issued a stern warning, stating, "Sahi naam hona chahiye... naam ki katauti hogi, aag se khilwaad hoga," emphasising that any discrepancies in voter names would not be tolerated.

Mamata Banerjee Slams BJP Over SIR Exercise

Earlier today, while addressing a gathering in North 24 Paraganas, Mamata Banerjee lambasted the BJP over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll in the state, saying "nobody can throw you (electors) out. "Addressing a public meeting opposing the SIR exercise, Mamata Banerjee confronted the BJP, stating she does not fear them. She questioned if the aim of the SIR is to remove Bangladeshi nationals from the voter list, then why is the Election Commission conducting the exercise in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh?"

She said, "I love Bangladesh as a country, because our language is the same. I am from Birbhum, but one day they will call me Bangladeshi. PM Modi got votes in 2024 as per the same list. If your name gets deleted, the Central government should also be deleted. Why conducting SIR in such a hurry?"

"Till I am here, I will not allow them to throw you out. Nobody can throw you out. If Bangladeshi is a problem, then why are you conducting SIR in Madhya Pradesh and UP?" she asked.

ECI's Nationwide Revision Exercise

The comments come after the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the second phase of SIR of electoral rolls across 12 states and Union Territories, with the final voter list scheduled to be published on February 7, 2026. The first phase was completed in Bihar ahead of the Assembly elections. The ongoing SIR exercise covers Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal. (ANI)

