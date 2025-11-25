Congress Accuses EC Of 'Vote Theft', Questions Deaths Of 20 Blos

Congress Accuses EC of 'Vote Theft', Questions BLO Deaths

Congress leader Supriya Shrinate accused the Election Commission (EC) of "blatant vote theft" through the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal, alleging large-scale deletion of voter names and the addition of fake entries without proper forms. Shrinate also raised questions over the mysterious deaths of nearly 20 Booth Level Officers (BLOs) across seven states within 20 days, demanding accountability and claiming authorities are dodging queries regarding the controversial electoral roll revision.

Speaking to ANI on Tuesday, Shrinate said, "The SIR issue is not a small issue... It's the most powerful method of vote theft, and that's why it's being used so blatantly. We want to ask a counter-question: In 20 days, nearly 20 BLOs have died in 7 states. Who is responsible for these deaths?... I believe there's a massive deletion of names through SIR and additions without filling out forms... Whoever is asking questions, we're not getting answers..."

Mamata Banerjee Alleges 'Confrontation' by BJP

Senior Congress leader TS Singh Deo extended support to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, saying, "Mamata Banerjee is an aware, sensitive national-level leader. If she has raised any issue, it should be taken seriously. There is no need for SIR at all; it is being imposed on the country."

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, addressing a large rally in Bangaon, accused the BJP-led Union Government of creating "confrontation" even before the formal election process. Speaking at a rally in Bangaon, Banerjee alleged that she was denied permission to use a government helicopter, delaying her arrival. "I thought we could use the government helicopter. But at 10 AM today, I was informed that the helicopter wouldn't fly. The election has not started, but the confrontation has already begun. But they don't realise this worked in my favour. Because on the way here, I met a lot of people, and I could connect and form a close relationship with them. I tell the BJP: don't try to play with me because you won't be able to compete with me," Mamata Banerjee said while addressing the gathering.

ECI Details Special Intensive Revision Schedule

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will conduct the second phase of the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls across 12 states and Union Territories, with the final voter list scheduled to be published on February 7, 2026. The first phase of SIR was completed in Bihar in September ahead of the Assembly elections. The exercise covers Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal.

According to the ECI, printing and training for the exercise were conducted from October 28 to November 3, followed by an Enumeration Phase from November 4 to December 4. Draft Electoral Rolls will be published on December 9, followed by a claims and objections period from December 9 to January 8, 2026. The Notice Phase (for hearing and verification) will take place between December 9 and January 31, 2026, with publication of Final Electoral Rolls on February 7, 2026. (ANI)

