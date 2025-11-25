Kash Patel To Be Ousted? Trump Dismisses Rumours, Backs FBI Director Amid Speculation
Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump dismissed the speculation, saying that Patel was doing a "great job".
The rumours about the Republican President mulling Patel's ouster gained steam after news outlet MS NOW, citing three unidentified sources, reported that Trump and his aides had grown frustrated with the FBI Director, owing to some of the unflattering media attention he's received of late.
MS NOW had further reported that Trump was considering top FBI official Andrew Bailey as Patel's replacement as the federal agency's chief.
However, shortly after the MS NOW reported sparked speculation, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt jumped in to quell the rumours.
Posting a photo of the FBI Director and the US President, Leavitt took to X, calling the MS NOW report“fake news”.
“This story is completely made up,” was Leavitt's assertion.
“In fact, when this Fake News published, I was in the Oval Office, where President Trump was meeting with his law enforcement team, including FBI Director Kash Patel (sic),” the White House Press Secretary added, backing Patel.
“I read the headline to the President and he laughed. He said:“What? That's totally false. Come on Kash, let's take a picture to show them you're doing a great job!” Do not believe the Fake News! (sic),” she concluded.
(This is a developing story. Check back for updates)
