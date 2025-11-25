Canada Confirms Completion Of All Procedures For Qatari Citizens To Obtain Its ETA Starting Today: Official Consular Source
Doha: An official source at the Department of Consular Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that the Canadian authorities have confirmed the completion of all procedures related to Qatari citizens obtaining the Canadian Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) within a few minutes, starting today.
The source clarified that Qatari citizens wishing to obtain this visa can apply through the following link.
The source pointed out that this step reflects the strength of the relations between the State of Qatar and Canada and the continuous development witnessed in various fields.
It also contributes to supporting bilateral cooperation, facilitating the movement of citizens, and enhancing tourism, cultural, and educational exchange between the two countries, thereby reinforcing the existing partnership and opening broader horizons for cooperation.
