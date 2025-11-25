Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Canada Confirms Completion Of All Procedures For Qatari Citizens To Obtain Its ETA Starting Today: Official Consular Source

Canada Confirms Completion Of All Procedures For Qatari Citizens To Obtain Its ETA Starting Today: Official Consular Source


2025-11-25 07:17:03
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: An official source at the Department of Consular Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that the Canadian authorities have confirmed the completion of all procedures related to Qatari citizens obtaining the Canadian Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) within a few minutes, starting today.

The source clarified that Qatari citizens wishing to obtain this visa can apply through the following link.

The source pointed out that this step reflects the strength of the relations between the State of Qatar and Canada and the continuous development witnessed in various fields.

It also contributes to supporting bilateral cooperation, facilitating the movement of citizens, and enhancing tourism, cultural, and educational exchange between the two countries, thereby reinforcing the existing partnership and opening broader horizons for cooperation.

MENAFN25112025000063011010ID1110397906



The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search