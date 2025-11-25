Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Her Highness Meets First Lady Of Syrian Arab Republic

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: HH Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, Chairperson of Qatar Foundation and Education Above All (EAA) Foundation, met Tuesday with First Lady of the Syrian Arab Republic HE Latifa Al Droubi, on the sidelines of the World Innovation Summit for Education (WISE) 2025.

During the meeting, they discussed cooperation between EAA Foundation and Syria in providing quality education for children and reducing out-of-school numbers. The two sides also discussed collaboration on innovation programs to support education and empower youth.

The Peninsula

