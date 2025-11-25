Her Highness Meets First Lady Of Sisterly Republic Of Lebanon

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: HH Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, Chairperson of Qatar Foundation and Education Above All (EAA) Foundation, met Tuesday with First Lady of the sisterly Republic of Lebanon HE Nehmat Aoun.

The meeting took place on the margins of the World Innovation Summit for Education (WISE) 2025.

Discussions during the meeting focused on ongoing cooperation in the fields of providing quality education for children, youth economic empowerment, as well as avenues for strengthening partnerships for innovation in educational and development initiatives.