Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Security Forces Conduct Raid Targeting Lawbreakers In Ramtha

2025-11-25 07:08:24
Amman, Nov. 25 (Petra) – Security forces are currently carrying out a raid in Ramtha, northern Jordan, targeting a number of lawbreakers, Minister of Government Communication and government spokesperson Mohammad Momani announced on Tuesday.
Momani stated in a post on X that further details will be released by the relevant security authorities once the operation concludes.

Jordan News Agency

