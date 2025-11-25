Security Forces Conduct Raid Targeting Lawbreakers In Ramtha

Amman, Nov. 25 (Petra) – Security forces are currently carrying out a raid in Ramtha, northern Jordan, targeting a number of lawbreakers, Minister of Government Communication and government spokesperson Mohammad Momani announced on Tuesday.Momani stated in a post on X that further details will be released by the relevant security authorities once the operation concludes.

