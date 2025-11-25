Majority Of Youths Seek Support For Career Planning And Building Career-Related Skills: Survey By KPMG, NYC, And IPRS
Gen2050 – Step up. Speak out. Be in Front.
|This zone embodies the key ethos and spirit of Gen2050 –“Step up. Speak out. Be in Front”. Youths are reminded that it starts with the individual voice or the individual initiative before anything meaningful can be inspired at a larger societal scale.
|Portrait of the Future
| Generative AI has become increasingly ubiquitous, shaping how we learn, create and connect. In today's digital age, the real question is not whether youths know how to use advanced technologies, but whether they can harness these tools to reimagine possibilities and drive meaningful change.
In the spirit of cultivating a mindset of innovation and collaboration, youths were invited to co-create a dynamic digital wall using AI-generated visuals, empowering them to translate their aspirations into tangible expressions of the future they want to build. The outcome is an artistic showcase that sparks dialogue and inspires actions.
Key presenter:Clara Tusin, 26, Senior Associate, Corporate Transformation, KPMG
|Menu of Tomorrow
| In a world where sustainable growth is a business imperative, it is no longer sufficient for enterprises to solely pursue profits at all costs. Long-term resilience is critical to thrive.
This booth uses the popular Singaporean dish of economic rice (cai fan 菜饭) to strengthen youths' awareness of the key considerations involved in building sustainable, profitable and inclusive businesses. Youths will learn how personal consumption patterns intersect with economic factors such as supply chain disruptions, and broader trends in environmental and social sustainability.
Key presenter:Beverly Ang, 24, Associate, ESG, KPMG
The Future of Work
| What competencies will youths need to succeed in a fast-changing job market? As advanced technologies rapidly transform the future of work, youths will need to look beyond qualifications and job titles to not only remain relevant but also thrive in the new digital age.
This zone will feature a game where youths will need to consider how market shocks affect current jobs and think critically about the skills they will require to adapt to labour market shifts. The zone will also feature a board game by Workforce Singapore, aimed at sparking conversations about essential competencies needed for the future of work.
Key presenter:Cheryl Sng, 41, Senior Manager, Personal Tax & Global Mobility Services, KPMG
Annex C
YOUTHS IN GEN2050
| Shermaine Kuah Sze Min
20 years oldYear 2, Data Science and Economics, NUS
| Profile: Passionate about social sustainability and community empowerment through innovation.
Interests: Social innovation, leadership, scalable community solutions.
Shermaine has been intensely committed to social sustainability and community empowerment through innovation. She sees technology as a tool to craft scalable community solutions and address pressing societal challenges.
As a recent leader of the NUS CSC Project Grant-A-Wish (2024–2025), Shermaine orchestrated a massive effort, successfully mobilising 150 volunteers to bring joy and support to over 200 children. This project vividly showcases her extraordinary organisational skills and compassionate leadership in action. Her dedication to service began early, serving as the former President of River Valley High School's Service Citizenship Society, and extends to her experience as a Volunteer Manager for elderly outreach and as a dedicated youth mentor.A recipient of the prestigious People's Association Scholarship and multiple academic and service excellence awards, Shermaine's journey exemplifies her proactive and innovative spirit, leveraging her computational background to make tangible, positive change.
| Durai Manickam Nizanth
21 years oldYear 1, Accountancy, SUSS
| Profile: Driven by a passion for equity and social sustainability, with strong leadership and civic engagement experience.
Interests: Social equity, leadership development, policy advocacy and community engagement.
Nizanth is a young leader fuelled by an unwavering passion for social equity and sustainability. His extensive experience in leadership development, policy advocacy and community engagement underscores his commitment to fostering a more just and inclusive society.
Nizanth has led and facilitated numerous impactful youth conferences and forums, including national-level dialogues and international discussions. He has engaged in high-level civic platforms and further honed his facilitation skills through youth-led programmes, even serving as a forum theatre performer to spark deeper discussion.
His natural ability to guide meaningful conversations and rally diverse groups around critical issues was evident during his tenure as a Student Council leader during Junior College, where he consistently earned recognition through multiple leadership and character awards. In National Service as a manpower clerk, he took on an operational leadership role, overseeing course management and postings for nearly 400 transport operators while strengthening safety culture as the Unit Chief Safety Advocate. He also served as the Welfare and Communications in-charge at the 4th Singapore-Malaysia Youth Leaders Exchange Programme, and was one of four youth leaders selected by the National Youth Council to launch the SG60 Heart & Soul Exhibition with Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.He championed the Singapore Management University Mind the GAP Business Case Challenge and played integral roles in policy analysis and diversity workshops. He highlighted comprehensive approaches to tackling societal challenges, which helped position him as an influential and thoughtful voice ready to drive real change.
| Mohammad Nurhan Bin Raihan
28 years old
| Profile: Global leadership and sustainability advocate with experience in policy, humanitarian work, and strategic partnerships.
Interests: Climate resilience, global policy, technological innovation for sustainability.
Nurhan possesses a unique blend of high-level policy acumen, practical humanitarian experience, and technological foresight.
As an ambassador for the Institute of Economics & Peace, his influence spans globally-being at the forefront of leading AI-driven sustainability innovations and directing policy frameworks impacting millions of ASEAN citizens. His commitment to humanity extends to the ground level, where he managed emergency aid distribution for a United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees mission, raising over $6,000 for displaced Syrian families.Founder of Cool Cities Enterprise (CCSEA) and Country Director for the ASEAN Youth Organisation Singapore, Nurhan plays a pivotal role in driving climate resilience. He has secured over $200,000 in prestigious fellowships across institutions like Harvard and Cambridge. As a published policy researcher and representative at UN forums, he is also the recipient of Oxford University's esteemed Global Leadership Challenge Title.
