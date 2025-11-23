Azerbaijani Athletes Return Home With 59 Medals From Islamic Solidarity Games
Azernews reports that a welcoming ceremony for the athletes took place at Heydar Aliyev International Airport. Representatives of the sports community, media, fans, and relatives of the athletes attended the event.
The Azerbaijani team finished the Games with a total of 59 medals - 9 gold, 19 silver, and 31 bronze. With this result, Azerbaijan placed 10th in the overall medal standings. Türkiye ranked first, Uzbekistan second, and Iran third.
Athletes from 57 countries competed in the event.
