Himachal Governor Calls CAG An Indispensable Pillar Of Democracy

Shimla, Nov 21 (IANS) Calling the institution of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) an indispensable pillar of democracy, Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Friday said the credibility of governance "rests significantly on the diligence and impartiality of accounting and audit professionals".

He emphasised that their "vigilance transforms policies into results, ultimately benefiting the citizens who place trust through their tax contributions".

The Governor was addressing the inaugural ceremony of Audit Week – 2025, organised here by the offices of the CAG of India on the theme "A Collaborative Commitment Towards Good Governance and Financial Prudence".

While congratulating officers and staff of the Indian Audit and Accounts Department, the Governor described the institution as an indispensable pillar of democracy, upholding principles of accountability, transparency, and good governance.

He said the institution ensures that public resources are not merely spent lawfully, but also directed toward public welfare. This, he noted, reinforces the foundation of trust between the state and its residents.

Governor Shukla stressed that the Audit Week "serves not merely as a formal event, but as a moment of introspection on constitutional responsibilities".

He said the CAG acts as a watchdog of financial accountability, ensuring honesty, transparency and public interest in every expenditure of public funds.

The technical sessions, deliberations, and formal events under Audit Week, he said, provided both a review of past efforts and a pathway to strengthen audit methodologies for the future.

Appreciating the department's contribution towards financial transparency in Himachal Pradesh, the Governor said careful documentation, fact-based reports, and informed recommendations support better decision-making and facilitate good governance.

He said in a mountainous state like Himachal, where infrastructure, remote service delivery, environmental risks, and natural disasters pose complex challenges, audit interventions become even more crucial to ensure tangible delivery of public schemes and projects at the grassroots.

He expressed satisfaction that the audit offices in Himachal have adopted digital workflows, hybrid audit models, and data analytics to enhance accuracy, efficiency, and transparency. He said the audit excellence "depends on the competency of its officers, and it is a matter of pride that such a premier national training academy is located in Shimla".

National Academy of Audit and Accounts Director General S. Alok said interactive sessions are designed to ensure that audit findings and recommendations are practical, actionable, and well-understood.

He highlighted that the institution is building a modern digital audit system that balances tradition with innovation, with a focus on risk-based, citizen-centric and outcome-oriented auditing.

The department aims to strengthen state development efforts while addressing emerging areas like climate change, sustainable development goals, and social inclusion.