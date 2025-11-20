Kynetics And Mediatek Announce Strategic Partnership To Advance Embedded Android OS Development

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kynetics, a recognized system integrator in embedded technology and software engineering, today announced its strategic partnership with MediaTek, a global fabless semiconductor company. This collaboration enables Kynetics to develop custom Android deployments specifically tailored for MediaTek Genio platforms.

Through this partnership, MediaTek customers can now accelerate the testing, development and production of Android-based solutions on MediaTek's Genio platforms. Kynetics will ensure access to the latest AOSP+ releases, MediaTek's turnkey Android offering that delivers pre-integrated enhancements, robust documentation, and optimized BSPs. This collaboration streamlines the development cycle, enabling faster deployment and offering greater flexibility for a wide range of industrial and consumer applications.

"MediaTek has established a strong presence in Android-based consumer electronics and now plays an equally important role also in the embedded and IoT markets with its Genio platform, so this is a wonderful opportunity for us to work in developing AOSP+ based products,” said Nicola La Gloria, Co-founder and CTO, Kynetics.

Together, Kynetics can leverage MediaTek's AOSP+ platform, combining its enhanced software stack, well-documented features, and proven technical expertise with Kynetics' products portfolio and system integration capabilities. This delivers advanced Android customizations and long-term support for Genio customers.

“The high performance, maintainability and support provided by the MediaTek Genio platform makes it an ideal fit for Kynetics' Android builds and device integration,” said Sameer Sharma, AVP of IoT at MediaTek.“With a focus on optimized security and customization, our collaboration empowers developers with the tools they need to deliver exceptional AOSP+ experiences.”

Kynetics services encompass wide range of Android customizations, including new device integration in both kernel and user space, framework customization, and middleware support for full kiosk-mode environments.

The company places strong emphasis on end-to-end security throughout the entire product lifecycle - from development to deployment - by implementing security-driven practices such as a full chain of trust complementing Android Verified Boot, and optimizing SELinux rules to strengthen device integrity. Through its fleet management platform Update Factory, Kynetics ensures that devices remain secure, monitored and up to date across their entire lifecycle, a key factor for long-term product viability and compliance.

Additionally, through the Kynetics Embedded Android Developer Toolkit (EADT), application developers can now easily become embedded developers. The EADT bundle features a fully equipped Android OS, OTA capabilities, and the Kynetics Embedded Android SDK for all kind of embedded busses and protocols.

Kynetics brings extensive expertise to this partnership, through many successfully delivered Android projects and proven Embedded Android expertise on multiple market segments. The company also actively contributes to open-source projects as a member of the Eclipse Foundation, reinforcing its dedication to the broader embedded community.

About Kynetics:

Founded in 2012, Kynetics' founders started working on Embedded Android back in 2009 by providing Android operating systems for System on a Chip (SOC) not officially supported by chip makers. Kynetics since then is providing Embedded Android support to multiple industries and successful products, thanks to their talented system architects, and developers who are at the forefront of embedded technology and system engineering. Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, with a branch office in Europe, Kynetics maintains a diverse and specialized team across the globe, strategically positioned to provide worldwide support for embedded Android and Linux operating systems for connected devices.

Learn More & Contact Us:

For more information about the Kynetics and MediaTek partnership, or to inquire about embedded Android OS solutions, please visit: .

Media Contact: ...