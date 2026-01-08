403
Police Face Difficulty to Identify Berlin Power Outage Culprits
(MENAFN) German authorities have yet to identify those behind a major power outage that left nearly 100,000 residents in Berlin without electricity earlier this month. The disruption on January 3 was caused by sabotage of cables supplying the Lichterfelde power plant and was claimed in a written statement by the far-left Volcano Group.
Police considered the claim credible, noting the presence of “original information” in the text, but investigators have not uncovered conclusive evidence pointing to the perpetrators.
Experts cited in German media described the incident as a highly professional operation, likely carried out by individuals with specialized knowledge of critical infrastructure.
Felix Neumann, a terrorism and extremism analyst at the Konrad Adenauer Foundation, told GMX magazine that the Volcano Group is believed to be a small, closed network that does not admit new members.
“I assume they conduct long-term reconnaissance of their targets, take weather conditions into account, and choose moments when their members are unlikely to be identified,” Neumann explained. “They know exactly where and how to carry out attacks, what tools to use, and how to erase their traces. These are not amateurs; they must be professionals.”
