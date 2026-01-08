403
Les Wexner, Epstein Estate Executors Face Ongoing Probe
(MENAFN) A US House committee announced Wednesday that it has issued subpoenas for testimony from billionaire Les Wexner and the two executors of Jeffrey Epstein’s estate, intensifying scrutiny into one of the most notorious cases of abuse and financial entanglement in recent history.
Representative Robert Garcia, through the Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, secured depositions from Wexner, along with Darren Indyke and Richard Kahn — Epstein’s long-time lawyer and accountant, who also serve as co-executors of his estate.
“These subpoenas for the executors of Jeffrey Epstein’s estate, and billionaire benefactor Les Wexner, are an enormous step forward in our investigation to deliver justice for the survivors and truth for the American people,” Garcia said in a statement. He added that Democrats on the Oversight Committee view following financial trails as essential to uncovering those who may have enabled Epstein’s crimes.
Garcia further emphasized: “We are now one step closer to ending this White House cover-up.” He described the subpoena of Wexner as central to the investigation.
Wexner, the founder of L Brands — the former parent company of Victoria’s Secret, Abercrombie & Fitch, and Bath & Body Works — stepped down as CEO in 2020. He has consistently claimed that he severed ties with Epstein in 2007 after allegations of sexual abuse surfaced.
