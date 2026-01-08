Mongolia Sees Surge In Measles Cases

MENAFN - IANS) Ulan Bator, Jan 8 (IANS) Mongolia's measles tally surged to 13,861 after 8 new local infections were reported in the past 24 hours, the country's National Centre for Communicable Diseases (NCCD) said on Thursday.

More than half of new measles infections were among school-age children who have had only one shot of the measles vaccine, the NCCD said in a statement.

In this regard, the NCCD suggested that parents protect their children from a potentially severe disease by getting them two doses of the measles vaccine, Xinhua news agency reported.

Measles is a highly contagious disease caused by a virus. It spreads easily when an infected person breathes, coughs or sneezes. It can cause severe disease, complications, and even death.

Measles can affect anyone but is most common in children.

Measles infects the respiratory tract and then spreads throughout the body. Symptoms include a high fever, cough, runny nose and a rash all over the body.

Being vaccinated is the best way to prevent getting sick with measles or spreading it to other people. The vaccine is safe and helps your body fight off the virus.

Before the introduction of measles vaccine in 1963 and widespread vaccination, major epidemics occurred approximately every two to three years and caused an estimated 2.6 million deaths each year.

An estimated 107 500 people died from measles in 2023 – mostly children under the age of five years, despite the availability of a safe and cost-effective vaccine.

Symptoms of measles usually begin 10–14 days after exposure to the virus. A prominent rash is the most visible symptom.

Early symptoms usually last 4–7 days. They include: Running nose, cough, red and watery eyes, and small white spots inside the cheeks.

The rash begins about 7–18 days after exposure, usually on the face and upper neck. It spreads over about 3 days, eventually to the hands and feet. It usually lasts 5–6 days before fading.