UAE-Based SustainInsight Joins Microsoft Marketplace to Drive Holistic ESG Adoption Worldwide
(MENAFN- The PR Company) The AI-powered sustainability platform is now a transactable solution on Microsoft’s commercial marketplace, expanding its reach across 141 countries.
SustainInsight, a data-driven sustainability intelligence hub founded in Dubai, has been selected to launch as a transactable solution on the Microsoft Marketplace. The decision marks a major milestone in the company’s growth and validates its capabilities as a forward-looking platform aligned with global sustainability, ESG, and digital transformation priorities.
SustainInsight will now be accessible to enterprises and governments in over 141 countries, instantly broadening its reach into key markets across the Middle East, Europe, and the United States.
Vikas Ahuja, Chief Technology Officer of SustainInsight, added: “This is a defining moment for SustainInsight, opening up unprecedented global visibility through Microsoft’s built-in sales, billing, and compliance infrastructure especially among Fortune 500 companies. In the Middle East, we now have a powerful launchpad backed by Microsoft’s ecosystem and the UAE’s commitment to sustainability and innovation.
“This enables us to better serve developers, asset managers, and government bodies that are rapidly scaling their ESG agendas. Beyond the MENA region, we can leverage Microsoft’s global sales network to reach clients in 141 countries. The combination of regional credibility and global accessibility positions us to deliver measurable sustainability impact well into the future.”
The platform is natively integrated into the Microsoft ecosystem through the Azure Marketplace and the ISV Success Program, allowing clients to deploy it directly within their Microsoft environments. As such, it creates a frictionless experience where SustainInsight connects seamlessly with Azure data services, Power BI, and Microsoft 365 tools, embedding sustainability data directly into enterprise decision-making platforms.
SustainInsight’s inclusion on the marketplace follows its participation in Microsoft’s GrowthX Accelerator, delivered in partnership with the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO). This year’s cohort, themed AI for Impact, focused on solutions that use artificial intelligence and data intelligence to solve global challenges. The selection process involved detailed reviews of SustainInsight’s technical architecture, data privacy controls, and compliance with international standards. Microsoft also assessed the platform’s market potential; plus, a strong founding team with domain knowledge, relevant experience, and the ability to execute at scale was essential.
The decision brings tangible benefits for SustainInsight, its clients, and the wider sustainability ecosystem. Initially focused on the construction and real estate sector, organisations can now purchase SustainInsight directly through their existing Microsoft agreements and apply their committed Azure spend, accelerating adoption and helping them embed sustainability intelligence faster and with lower risk and higher ROI.
At an industry level, it empowers organisations of all sizes to turn ESG commitments into measurable, auditable outcomes. In doing so, it will drive transparency, compliance with international frameworks, and faster progress toward decarbonisation and sustainable growth.
