Nvidia's Jensen Huang: No Problem With California Billionaire Tax

MENAFN - Asia Times) Jensen Huang, CEO of the tech behemoth Nvidia and the eighth-richest man in the world, says he is“perfectly fine” with a grassroots push in California to impose a one-time wealth tax on the state's billionaire residents.

In an interview with Bloomberg on Tuesday, Huang said:“We chose to live in Silicon Valley, and whatever taxes, I guess, they would like to apply, so be it”-a nonchalant response that diverges from the hysteria expressed by other members of his class in response to the proposed ballot initiative.

“It never crossed my mind once,” Huang said of the tax proposal.

If the proposed 5% levy on billionaire wealth makes it onto the November ballot and California voters approve it, Huang will face an estimated $8 billion tax bill – a tiny slice of his $165 billion net worth. Those subject to the tax would have the option of paying the full amount owed all at once or over a period of five years.