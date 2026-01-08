Erdogan holds meeting with Malaysian PM in Ankara

403
(MENAFN) Türkiye has highlighted the potential for its defense industry cooperation with Japan to reach a “strategic level,” emphasizing the synergy between Japanese technology and Turkish production and operational expertise. Turkish Defense Minister Yaşar Güler noted that combining Japan’s advanced technological capabilities with Türkiye’s flexible manufacturing and international operational experience could significantly elevate joint defense projects.
Güler specifically pointed to Turkish-made drones under consideration by Japan, describing them as cost-effective systems capable of long-duration flights and uninterrupted surveillance. He cited the ANKA drone from Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAS), as well as Baykar’s Bayraktar TB2 and its follow-on Bayraktar TB3, noting their reliability and flexibility gained from operational use.
The minister added that discussions between the two countries have been constructive, covering areas such as maritime security, unmanned systems, training, and air defense technologies. A delegation from Türkiye’s Defense Ministry is expected to visit Japan in March to advance talks and explore a potential framework agreement for further cooperation.
