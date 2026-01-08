403
Sweden Rejects Great Power Dominance, Criticizes US Actions
(MENAFN) Swedish Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard voiced strong opposition to a world order where major powers act without restraint, following renewed US threats to acquire Greenland and its recent military operation in Venezuela that led to the capture of President Nicolas Maduro.
"I do not want to live in a world where there are great powers that do as they please. That is why it's important for Sweden to stand up for international law at this very critical stage," Stenergard told Swedish Radio News on Wednesday.
She criticized Washington’s statements regarding Greenland, stressing that US calls to take over the territory were troubling and reiterating that the island is not for sale. Stenergard emphasized that Denmark and the US must resolve their differences and return to the cooperative relationship they have traditionally maintained, moving away from confrontational rhetoric.
The minister described the current moment as a turning point for whether international law will continue to be respected. She further stated that Sweden’s government considers the recent US military action in Venezuela incompatible with international law.
Referring to a UN Security Council meeting where Denmark warned that US actions set a dangerous precedent, Stenergard agreed, noting that the US justified its intervention not on legal grounds but as a crime-fighting operation.
