Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather Update: Cyclone Arnab To Bring Heavy Rain? Check Forecast

Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather Update: Cyclone Arnab: There's a stir in the Bay of Bengal... The weather department is warning that the current deep depression could turn into a cyclone. Do you know this cyclone's name?

For a month, Telugu states had no rain, just intense cold. Now, rains have started right before the Sankranti festival, making people worry about disruptions to the celebrations.

A system in the Bay of Bengal has intensified into a deep depression. It's currently near Sri Lanka and is expected to move west-northwest, likely becoming Cyclone 'Arnab'.

Cyclone Arnab is set to hit Sri Lanka hard. In India, Tamil Nadu will be most affected, with heavy rains and strong winds along the coast. Winds could reach 40-60 km/h.

The deep depression will bring light to moderate rain to parts of Andhra Pradesh. If it becomes a cyclone, more areas may see rain, but the impact won't be as severe as in TN.

The next cyclone will be named 'Arnab' by Bangladesh. Future names include 'Murusu' from India, 'Aqwan' from Iran, and 'Nga-mann' from Myanmar, following a set rotation.