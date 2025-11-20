403
Russia Applauds Fresh DR Congo Peace Deal
(MENAFN) Russia has expressed approval for a newly reached peace pact between the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo) government and rebel forces, designed to halt a protracted conflict in the nation’s eastern region that has claimed thousands of lives.
According to Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova, the development represents an additional stride toward “unblocking the conflict” and aligns with previously established commitments among the opposing sides. She emphasized this in a statement released on Monday.
Zakharova reiterated that Moscow remains “convinced that the only viable way to ensure security and lasting peace” in the volatile eastern provinces of DR Congo is to “continue dialogue with the participation of international and regional mediators, with the prospect of achieving long-term national reconciliation.”
On November 15 in Doha, Kinshasa and the Congo River Alliance (AFC)—an alliance of armed factions that includes the M23 movement—finalized a framework peace accord after extensive mediation involving Qatar, the US, and the African Union.
The agreement outlines eight protocols scheduled for further negotiation, such as an immediate halt to fighting, withdrawal of armed units, “unimpeded, safe, and sustained humanitarian access,” and arrangements for displaced people to safely return home.
It also mandates the “full restoration of state authority over the entire national territory,” encompassing zones currently controlled by rebel groups.
