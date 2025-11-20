3 Arrested For Hacking Whatsapp Accounts In Kabul

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Three individuals have been arrested on the charges of hacking citizens' social media accounts, including WhatsApp, and extorting money from users, police said on Thursday.

The suspects were detained by police in the jurisdiction of the 10th police district of Kabul, the police headquarters added in a statement.

According to the statement, the arrested individuals hacked people's WhatsApp accounts and, after gaining access to personal images and documents, demanded money from the victims.

Mawlawi Abdul Rahman Mokhles, head of crimes branch, said:“Our investigative personnel identified and arrested a group of hackers who were breaking into people's accounts and WhatsApp, accessing private galleries and personal documents, and then demanding money.”

A video released by the police shows one of the detainees confessing to the crime.

