Plastic Tube Packaging - Top Global Industry Trends In 2026

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The global Plastic Tube Packaging Market is poised for steady expansion, driven by surging demand from cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and personal care sectors industries that require safe, hygienic, and easy-to-use packaging formats. According to the latest projections, the market is valued at USD 6.3 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 9.1 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period.

Quick Stats: Plastic Tube Packaging Market

.Market Value (2025): USD 6.3 billion

.Market Value (2035): USD 9.1 billion

.Forecast CAGR (2025–2035): 3.7%

.Leading Material (2025): Polyethylene (PE) – 46.8% share

.Top Growth Regions: North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe

.Key Market Players: Albea, Alpla Group, Amcor, Antilla Propack, Aphena Pharma Solutions, Berry Global, CCL Industries, EPL, Evergreen Resources, HCT Group, Hoffmann Neopac, Huhtamaki, I.TA Plastics Tube, Kaufman Container, Petro Packaging Company, Pirlo Holding, Sonoco Products, Tubapack, VisiPak, Weltrade

Global Demand for Flexible Packaging Fuels Market Expansion

The plastic tube packaging industry continues to evolve as consumer lifestyles shift toward portability, convenience, and sustainability. The rise of e-commerce, booming cosmetics consumption, and increasing usage of medicated ointments are reshaping packaging expectations. Brands today demand packaging that is lightweight, durable, customizable, and eco-friendly-characteristics that modern plastic tubes are engineered to deliver.

The industry is not only benefiting established leaders but also attracting a new wave of mid-sized and emerging manufacturers eager to expand their global footprint. These new entrants are investing heavily in automation, recyclable materials, high-barrier laminates, and advanced digital printing technologies to remain competitive in a rapidly transforming market landscape.

Why the Market Is Growing

The market's upward trajectory is supported by multiple demand drivers:

Key Growth Factors

.Rising use across cosmetics, skincare, and personal care due to convenience and hygiene.

.Shift toward sustainable materials, with PE gaining preference due to recyclability and cost advantages.

.Rapid adoption of compact tubes (particularly 51 ml–100 ml) for travel-friendly and trial-size products.

.Booming e-commerce sales demanding tamper-evident and lightweight packaging.

.Increasing pharmaceutical and OTC drug consumption, favoring squeezable tubes for gels, ointments, and creams.

Emerging players in Asia-Pacific and Latin America are adopting new extrusion processes and lightweight material technologies, helping them capture opportunities in fast-growing consumer markets.

Segmental Analysis of the Plastic Tube Packaging Market

Material Analysis: Polyethylene (PE) Leads with 46.8% Share in 2025

Polyethylene is expected to dominate the market due to its flexibility, chemical resistance, and excellent cost-performance ratio. It supports lightweight tube designs, making it ideal for mass-market beauty and healthcare products.

As sustainability becomes integral to brand identity, both established giants like Amcor and Berry Global and newer participants such as Evergreen Resources and Weltrade are integrating PCR (post-consumer recycled) PE into tube production lines.

Tube Type Analysis: Squeeze & Collapsible Tubes Hold 58.2% Share

Squeeze and collapsible formats remain consumers' top choice for controlled dispensing, portability, and reduced product wastage. Manufacturers are improving tube collapsibility while minimizing material usage, aligning with sustainability goals.

Both multinational leaders (e.g., Albea, EPL, Hoffmann Neopac) and innovation-driven newer firms (e.g., Tubapack, Petro Packaging) are introducing soft-touch tubes, ergonomic designs, and improved tactile finishes to meet brand customization needs.

Capacity Analysis: 51 ml to 100 ml Segment Leads with 34.5% Market Share

This capacity range continues to dominate due to its perfect balance between convenience and adequate product volume. This size suits both daily-use cosmetics and airline-friendly travel packs, accelerating adoption.

Market Drivers, Restraints & Trends

Key Market Drivers

.Strong consumer shift toward portable cosmetic and skincare formats

.Growing pharmaceutical use of tubes for gels, creams, and medicated formulations

.Increasing brand focus on barrier protection and customization

.Automation and digital printing enabling cost-effective short production runs

Market Restraints

.Volatility in plastic resin prices

.Increasing environmental restrictions on plastics

.Growing competition from biodegradable and paper-based tubes

Key Trends Transforming the Market

.Laminated and multi-layer barrier tubes gaining traction for premium skincare & pharma

.Integration of smart production lines, robotic handling, and on-demand printing

.Rising demand for bioplastics, bio-based PE, and recyclable mono-material tubes

.Expansion by emerging manufacturers using localized production models

Regional & Country-Level Highlights

China: Fastest-Growing Market at 5.0% CAGR

.High consumption of oral care and beauty products

.Expanding e-commerce driving durable, lightweight tube demand

.Rapid adoption of digital printing and high-speed extrusion lines

India: 4.6% CAGR Driven by Personal Care & OTC Drugs

.Strong demand for cost-efficient squeeze tubes

.Growing adoption of recyclable plastics and mono-material designs

.Expansion of retail and pharma chains supporting tube usage

Germany: 4.3% CAGR on Premium Cosmetic Demand

.Leadership in multi-layer co-extruded tube technology

.Industry-wide push toward PCR-based tubes

.Strong compliance with EU sustainability mandates

United Kingdom: 3.5% CAGR

.Shift toward lightweight, flexible tubes

.Adoption of bio-based plastics in packaging

.Premium skincare brands driving custom-designed tubes

United States: 3.1% CAGR

.High demand for pharmaceutical and nutraceutical tubes

.Growth in portable formats for active lifestyles

.Investments toward high-barrier technology and airless tubes

Competitive Landscape: Leaders and Emerging Innovators

The market is moderately consolidated, with Albea, Amcor, Berry Global, EPL, and CCL Industries holding strong global influence. These companies continue to push innovation in PCR tubes, digital printing, and airless dispensing systems.

Meanwhile, emerging manufacturers including Antilla Propack, Evergreen Resources, Tubapack, VisiPak, and Weltrade are scaling rapidly through investments in local production hubs, sustainable material sourcing, and customized tube designs.

Recent Industry Developments

.In 2024, brands accelerated adoption of bioplastics, compostable materials, and recyclable mono-material tubes.

.Manufacturers introduced oxygen- and light-barrier laminates for premium cosmetics.

.Digital printing capabilities expanded, enabling rapid customization for indie beauty brands.

