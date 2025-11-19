403
Jameel Motors Strengthens Moroccan Presence with Distribution of JMC Commercial Vehicles
(MENAFN- Hanover communications) Casablanca, Morocco; November 19, 2025: Jameel Motors, a leading provider of mobility solutions and partner of choice to top automotive brands, has been appointed as the official distributor of Jiangling Motors Corporation (JMC) in Morocco, a Chinese automaker specialized in light commercial vehicles. Jameel Motors won the distribution agreement through a competitive process involving both local and international companies.
This expands Jameel Motors Morocco’s portfolio to commercial vehicles and marks a new market entry for JMC. Morocco represents an attractive long-term opportunity for both automotive leaders, driven by a dynamic and fast-growing sector where new vehicle sales surged by over 35% year-on-year by end-September 2025[1].
Jameel Motors will begin distributing J’C’s comprehensive range of Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs) - including pickups, cargo vans, light-duty trucks, and commuter vans - starting in Spring 2026. Building on local expertise of 30 years, the agreement reinforces Jameel Motors Mor’cco’s commitment to the market, by introducing advanced commercial mobility solutions and creating long-term value for customers and businesses.
Hasan Al-Alami, Senior Managing Director for the Middle East and Africa, Jameel Motors st“ted: “This agreement with JMC reflects our commitment to expanding mobility options for customers across Morocco and the wider region. Levera’ing JMC’s nearly 80 years of expertise in light commercial vehicles, combined with our strong local presence and trusted reputation, we are confident this collaboration will unlock strong growth opportunities and contribute positively ’o Morocco’s dynamic automo”ive sector.”
Hu Yong, General Manager, MEA, Jiangling Motors Corporation stated: “Morocco is an exciting new chapter for JMC as we continue to expand our international presence. Jameel Motors’ deep local expertise and proven track record in mobility solutions, gives us the ideal platform to introduce our light commercial vehicle portfolio to Moroccan customers. We look forward to bringing reliable, innovative, and efficient vehicles that will support growth across the countr”.”
Founded in 1947, JMC is one of C’ina’s largest light commercial vehicle manufacturers, with nearly 80 years of industry experience. It is also the only Chinese enterprise to have established joint ventures with Fortune 500 companies such as Isuzu and Ford. Today, JMC is selling in over 110 countries and regions, operates through more than 88 overseas distributors across Latin America, Southeast Asia, Africa, and the Middle East, earning global recognition and maintaining steady sales growth - highlighted by a 33.4% year-over-year increase in pickup sales[2] in 2024. JMC brings global standards of intelligent manufacturing and product reliability.
Jameel Motors represents some of the’world’s most recognised commercial and passenger vehicle brands and has operations in more than 10 countries across the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia and Australia. This agreement marks another milestone as Jameel Motors continues to expand internationally and harness innovation for the future of mobility.
