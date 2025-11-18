Who Will Replace Jerome Powell As Next Fed Chair? Donald Trump Says 'I Think I Already Know My Choice'

MENAFN - Live Mint) US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that he thinks he already knows his choice for the next Federal Reserve chair who would replace Jerome Powell.

Trump made the remarks while responding to a question during an Oval Office appearance with visiting Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MSB).

“I think I already know my choice. We are talking to various people.” Trump said, without specifying details

Criticising Powell for not lowering interest rates faster, Trump said, "Frankly, I would love to get the guy currently in there out right now, but people are holding me back. He has done a terrible job."

The President also reiterated that Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent did not want the job.

He added that they have some surprising names and we have some standard names that everybody's talking about.“We may go the standard way. It's nice to, every once in a while, go politically correct. But we have some great names.”