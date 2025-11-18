Ireland's Thermahood® Tackles Chilly Winter Homes & Rising Energy Bills Through DIY-Friendly Recessed Lighting Hoods

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- As arctic blasts begin to encompass the United States, homeowners nationwide are breaking out blankets and sweaters to stay warm while combatting increasingly-worsening energy costs associated with heating homes. Ireland-based Thermahood, developers of an internationally-successful DIY hood for recessed lights, is using its growing U.S. platform to share with homeowners how its cost-effective hoods can alleviate rising bills while providing additional warmth this winter season.

“Feeling unable to escape from the cold outside is a terrible feeling, one many Americans understand very well as ever-growing electric bills make them hesitant to use their own home's heating,” said Thermahood Founder and Director Vincent Boden.

“We designed Thermahood to tackle a prominent, but often ignored, cause of energy waste- recessed lighting, which causes warm air to escape buildings and results in needing to use MORE energy to feel comfortable. Our hoods seal these cracks, keeping warm air inside longer, reducing how much energy is consumed, and lowering overall costs considerably.”

According to the National Energy Assistance Directors Association 's 2025 Winter Price Outlook, prices are predicted to jump by 7.6%, rising faster than inflation and placing millions of Americans at risk of utility debt and even power shutoffs. The NEADA's report also found that the most significant increase will hit homes heated by electricity as opposed to other methods.

Released last year in the United States following more than a decade of success across Ireland, Europe, and the United Kingdom, Thermahood is a flame-retardant, DIY-friendly hood for recessed lighting. When placed behind the lights in the attic, the hoods create an air-tight seal that closes gaps, preventing air from escaping indoors while reducing risk of condensation and mold formation, improving air quality in the home through reduced airflow, improving insulation, lowering risks of fire, cutting down noise, and preventing insects and rodents from infiltrating homes. Designed to be fitted quickly and easily, the hoods require little to no maintenance after installation, immediately targeting homeowner woes.

Last month, the company's products were also showcased on nationally syndicated series Coffee With America (CWA), introducing more than 100 million households to not only the powerful hoods, but Thermahood's key mission.

“Thermahood's success is incredibly personal for me, as the hoods were inspired by my own journey warming my home for my at-the-time vulnerable young baby,” explained Boden.“I noticed how cold their room was during winter, and I knew this was dangerous for their health. I immediately developed the first prototype to cover our recessed lights, and was stunned by not only how effective it was, but also its impact on my bills.”

“To be able to bring that relief to countless families across the globe is an honor, and I could not be more proud of our growth in the U.S. market. Regardless of where you're from, the desire to feel safe and warm is universal, and we are providing that one hood at a time.”

Thermahood is available on Amazon and Walmart, with a 10 pack costing $99.99 (less than $10 per hood). For more information, visit:

Amazon:



Walmart:



About Thermahood and Founder/Director Vincent Boden:

Founded by Vincent Boden in 2013 and headquartered in Co. Down, Ireland near world-renowned Royal County Down Golf Course, Thermahood was launched after more than two decades of mechanical engineering acumen and owning/running a drywall business that often found solutions to common insulation issues. A specialist supplier and installer of partitions, ceilings, insulation and dry-wall (sheetrock) systems, Boden Drylining undertook substantial projects for a range of developers, main contractors, retail, commercial and self-build clients. For more than a decade, Thermahood has provided customers with a simple solution to energy waste while working towards a more comfortable, safer future. An additional bonus, Thermahood also creates an effective moisture barrier, reducing the risk of condensation and problems like mold, timber rot, and roof damage. Thermahood also improves home air quality by reducing air flow, and acts as a sound and dust barrier, keeping rooms free of insects and unwelcome pests. A 10-pack costs $99.99.

