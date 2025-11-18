Jbrplas Is One-Stop Injection Molded Plastic Parts Manufacturer Partner In China

MENAFN - GetNews)



"JBRplas' Services"JBRplas offers a full range of mold building, injection molding, decoration and parts assembly services to meet your specific components needs.

JBRplas was established in 1995 in Shenzhen, China. We are a plastic component manufacturer specializing in medium-to-large mold manufacturing, injection molding, and parts decoration and assembly. With three decades of industry expertise, we provide one-stop precision plastic part manufacturing solutions for clients in the consumer electronics, smart home, commercial devices and medical & healthcare sectors.

Core Advantages:

✔ 10,000m2 production base with 150+ professional team members

✔ Capable of delivering 40+ molds and over a million plastic parts per month

✔ Comprehensive solutions from mold development to molding and assembly

✔ Advanced equipment and processes to ensure high precision and stability

As a leader in injection molded plastic parts industry, JBRplas profoundly understands that exceptional products begin with precision molds. With top-tier mold design at our core and high-performance components as our foundation, our seasoned engineering team ensures every mold exceeds expectations through meticulous attention to detail.

R&D capacity

DFM Report

Mold Flow Analysis

Product Structure Optimization

Mold 2D & 3D Drawings

Mold Design Optimization

During the mold design phase, JBRplas leverages over 30 years of injection molding experience to deeply understand industry pain points, proactively identify potential quality risks, and work closely with clients to optimize design solutions.

Proven Designs: 10,000+ Molds of Experience

Risk Solved: 95% Issues Resolved Pre-Build

Seamless Collaboration: Transparency & Feasibility

JBRplas maintains a specialized team for export-oriented mold manufacturing, proficient in global standards like HASCO, DME, Meusburger, and MISUMI. With a production capacity of 40+ sets monthly and 400+ annual deliveries, we have supplied over 10,000 precision molds to global clients since our inception, demonstrating our industry-leading manufacturing expertise.

✔ In-House Process, Unified Quality: Control from design to assembly.

✔ From Monitoring to Reliable Delivery: Real-Time Tracking and Proactive Prevention

✔ Digital Workstations: Latest CAD/CAM · Independent Stations · High-Precision Manufacturing

Global Service Advantage:

Global Experience. Standards Mastery. Competitive Edge.

Automotive Molds

Appliance Molds

Large Molds (≤15T)

Two-Shot Molds

Unscrewing Molds

Overmolding

Powered by a fleet of 30 high-performance injection molding machines (100T-470T), JBRplas masters the entire production spectrum. We deliver precise molding for every requirement, from miniature parts as tiny as a grain of rice to large-scale items up to the size of computer displays.

Comprehensive Production Capabilities

✔ Full Tonnage Range. All Specifications.

✔ Total Process Mastery. All Mainstream Technologies. Your Project, Covered.

✔ 15%+ Efficiency Gain. Cost Optimized.

Precision at Any Gram. Performance for Every Kilogram.

