403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Philippines, Palestine Forge Stronger Ties in Diplomatic Visit
(MENAFN) The Philippines and Palestine took a major step in fortifying their bilateral relationship Tuesday as top diplomats from both countries met in Manila.
Philippine Foreign Secretary Theresa P. Lazaro welcomed Palestinian Foreign Minister Varsen Aghabekian Shahin, marking the first visit by a Palestinian top diplomat to the Southeast Asian nation since the establishment of diplomatic ties in 1989.
During their discussions, the two officials explored avenues for “more robust and practical cooperation in areas of mutual interests such as higher education, consular cooperation, technical and vocational education and training, among others.”
“Both sides reiterated their commitment to building a strong, long-term strategic partnership that promotes peace, development, and shared values between the two nations,” a statement from the Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs said.
According to a separate release from the Palestinian Foreign Ministry, Lazaro and Shahin also “addressed political and humanitarian challenges, the situation in Gaza and the West Bank, and the conditions of the Palestinian community in the Philippines.”
The diplomats further cemented their cooperation by signing a Memorandum of Understanding on political consultations, designed to enhance collaboration across multiple sectors.
Shahin is scheduled to meet Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. during her visit, which will run from Nov. 16 to 21.
The visit comes amid heightened scrutiny over the Philippines’ military ties, following a September announcement that the Southeast Asian nation, alongside the US military, has made no new weapons acquisitions from Israel, which has killed nearly 69,500 Palestinians since October 2023.
Philippine Foreign Secretary Theresa P. Lazaro welcomed Palestinian Foreign Minister Varsen Aghabekian Shahin, marking the first visit by a Palestinian top diplomat to the Southeast Asian nation since the establishment of diplomatic ties in 1989.
During their discussions, the two officials explored avenues for “more robust and practical cooperation in areas of mutual interests such as higher education, consular cooperation, technical and vocational education and training, among others.”
“Both sides reiterated their commitment to building a strong, long-term strategic partnership that promotes peace, development, and shared values between the two nations,” a statement from the Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs said.
According to a separate release from the Palestinian Foreign Ministry, Lazaro and Shahin also “addressed political and humanitarian challenges, the situation in Gaza and the West Bank, and the conditions of the Palestinian community in the Philippines.”
The diplomats further cemented their cooperation by signing a Memorandum of Understanding on political consultations, designed to enhance collaboration across multiple sectors.
Shahin is scheduled to meet Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. during her visit, which will run from Nov. 16 to 21.
The visit comes amid heightened scrutiny over the Philippines’ military ties, following a September announcement that the Southeast Asian nation, alongside the US military, has made no new weapons acquisitions from Israel, which has killed nearly 69,500 Palestinians since October 2023.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment